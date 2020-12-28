Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 'Jag Lateef' to buyers

-
Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier Jag Lateef to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in November 2020.
The Company's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (10 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.24 years aggregating 3.66 mn dwt.
The company has contracted to buy a Secondhand Capesize Bulk Carrier which is expected to be delivered in H2 FY 2020-21. The company has contracted to sell its oldest Suezmax Crude Carrier Jag Laadki which is expected to be delivered to the buyers in H2 FY2020-21. The company has also contracted to sell its 2006 built Supramax Bulk Carrier Jag Roopa which is expected to be delivered to the buyers in H2 FY2020-21.
