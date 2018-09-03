Great Eastern Shipping Company gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 418.18 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 245.08 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Following are PTI's expected and
GE Shipping Q4 net loss widens to Rs 418 cr
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.44 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Scheme becomes operative from 01 September 2018Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that the National Company Law Tribunal has, vide its order issued on 24 July 2018, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Greatship Global Holdings (GGHL) with Greatship (India) (GIL), both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company . All the necessary formalities with respect to the Scheme of Amalgamation have been completed. The Scheme of Amalgamation has become operative from 01 September 2018, with the Appointed Date under the Scheme being 01 April 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU