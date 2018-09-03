JUST IN
Great Eastern Shipping Company gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes operative from 01 September 2018

Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that the National Company Law Tribunal has, vide its order issued on 24 July 2018, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Greatship Global Holdings (GGHL) with Greatship (India) (GIL), both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company . All the necessary formalities with respect to the Scheme of Amalgamation have been completed. The Scheme of Amalgamation has become operative from 01 September 2018, with the Appointed Date under the Scheme being 01 April 2017.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018.

