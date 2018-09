Great Eastern Shipping Company gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes operative from 01 September 2018

announced that the has, vide its order issued on 24 July 2018, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of (GGHL) with Greatship (India) (GIL), both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company . All the necessary formalities with respect to the Scheme of Amalgamation have been completed. The Scheme of Amalgamation has become operative from 01 September 2018, with the Appointed Date under the Scheme being 01 April 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)