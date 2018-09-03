Dynacons Systems & Solutions bags contract worth Rs 58 crore

-
From Municipal Corporation of Greater MumbaiDynacons Systems & Solutions has won a contract worth Rs 58 crore of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).
The objective of this project is to implement HMIS at MCGM's network which comprises of 3 Major Hospitals, 1 Dental Hospital, 18 Peripheral Hospitals, 5 Speciality Hospitals, 28 Maternity Homes, 161 Dispensaries and 183 Health Posts. The total capacity is approximately 13000 beds which amount to 28% of the total bed capacity in Mumbai. Approximately 54000 outpatients are treated every day at MCGM health facilities.
This order covers the 5 major hospitals of Mumbai Nair Hospital, Cooper Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital & Kasturba Hospital, as a part of phase I of the entire HMIS initiative. Under this initiative citizens (patients) record will be maintained with unique id & available across the Network Hospitals. The HMIS-infra contract covers the setup of the IT Infrastructure, Network, Connectivity, Enterprise Management System, PACS software, Radiology systems and software. It also includes services and support for a period of 5 years.
