Dynacons Systems & Solutions bags contract worth Rs 58 crore

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has won a contract worth Rs 58 crore of Management Information System (HMIS) from the Municipal Corporation of Greater (MCGM).

The objective of this project is to implement at MCGM's network which comprises of 3 Major Hospitals, 1 Dental Hospital, 18 Peripheral Hospitals, 5 Speciality Hospitals, 28 Maternity Homes, 161 Dispensaries and 183 Posts. The total capacity is approximately 13000 beds which amount to 28% of the total bed capacity in Approximately 54000 outpatients are treated every day at MCGM facilities.

This order covers the 5 major hospitals of Nair Hospital, Cooper Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar & Kasturba Hospital, as a part of phase I of the entire initiative. Under this initiative citizens (patients) record will be maintained with unique id & available across the Network Hospitals. The HMIS-infra contract covers the setup of the IT Infrastructure, Network, Connectivity, Enterprise Management System, PACS software, Radiology systems and software. It also includes services and support for a period of 5 years.

