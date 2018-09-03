Media Matrix Worldwide divests its entire stake in DigiVive Services

-
ALSO READ
Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Media Matrix Worldwide reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Media Matrix Worldwide reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2018 quarter
LinkedIn introduces videos for 'Sponsored Content'
Twitter suffers another worldwide outage
-
Media Matrix Worldwide announced that the company on 01 September 2018 has transferred its entire stake held in DigiVive Services (DSPL) to Infotel Business Solutions (IBSL) in terms of Share Purchase Agreement signed on 13 August, 2018.
Pursuant to above DSPL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 01 September, 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU