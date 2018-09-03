JUST IN
Media Matrix Worldwide divests its entire stake in DigiVive Services

Media Matrix Worldwide announced that the company on 01 September 2018 has transferred its entire stake held in DigiVive Services (DSPL) to Infotel Business Solutions (IBSL) in terms of Share Purchase Agreement signed on 13 August, 2018.

Pursuant to above DSPL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 01 September, 2018.

