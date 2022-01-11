Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd notched up volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11611 shares

Nilkamal Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 January 2022.

Nilkamal Ltd clocked volume of 1809 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.2,658.80. Volumes stood at 82 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd clocked volume of 2.79 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56008 shares. The stock gained 2.29% to Rs.334.40. Volumes stood at 49895 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 87451 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24023 shares. The stock increased 8.07% to Rs.875.85. Volumes stood at 15802 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 3899 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1155 shares. The stock increased 0.78% to Rs.643.50. Volumes stood at 929 shares in the last session.

