Volumes jump at Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd counter

JM Financial Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2021.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd witnessed volume of 44.58 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 546.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8156 shares. The stock increased 2.08% to Rs.385.00. Volumes stood at 11279 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.39% to Rs.76.25. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 9203 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3393 shares. The stock rose 4.17% to Rs.354.80. Volumes stood at 3569 shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd witnessed volume of 9.5 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.44.50. Volumes stood at 5.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd witnessed volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.07% to Rs.21.85. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.

