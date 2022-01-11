JTL Infra records PAT of Rs 13 crore in Q3 FY22

JTL Infra reported 159.63% increase in net profit to Rs 13.02 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 5.01 crore in Q3 FY21.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose by 130.46% YoY to Rs 232.45 crore.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 17.40 crore, up by 159.39% from Rs 6.70 crore in Q3 FY21.

JTL Infra is amongst the fastest growing steel tube manufacturers. The company has three manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 3 lakh MTPA.

The scrip shed 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 260.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)