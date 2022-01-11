Imagicaaworld Entertainment temporarily shuts theme park and water park w.e.f Jan. 10

As per State Government orders on account of COVID-19 third wave, Imagicaaworld Entertainment has intimated that its Theme Park and Water Park will remain temporarily non-operational from 10 Jan. till it receives appropriate orders to re-open.

However, the hotel property shall continue to operate, in accordance with the state guidelines.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported a net loss of Rs 79.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 67.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 111.66% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

Shares of Imagicaaworld Entertainment skid 0.80% to Rs 11.13 on BSE. Imagicaaworld Entertainment, formerly Adlabs Entertainment operates themed entertainment destination. The company's Imagicaa destination includes a theme park, a water park and a premium hotel.

Imagicaa Water Park located adjacent to the Theme Park in Khopoli, is a Mykonos-themed Park and includes slides, including gravity-defying solo loops & fun-for-the-group mat racers, and restaurants serving food & drinks.

