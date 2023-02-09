Greaves Cotton to acquire Excel Controlinkage

Greaves Cotton today signing of binding term sheet to acquire 100% stake through multiple tranches in Excel Controlinkage.

The deal value Excel Controlinkage at 7.5x of FY23 Normalised EBITDA for first Tranche subject to maximum Enterprise Value of Rs 385 crore.

The latest acquisition will enable Greaves to build a complementary product portfolio with common customer segments, grow its international footprint and export revenues, and aid in the growth of the fuel]agnostic powertrain portfolio. As Greaves strengthens its mobility ecosystem, the latest initiative also accentuates Greavesf strategy of building mechanical, to mechatronic, to electronic capabilities.

