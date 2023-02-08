JUST IN
Board of Escorts Kubota appoints director cum CFO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 08 February 2023

The Board of Escorts Kubota at its meeting held on 08 February 2023 has appointed Bharat Madan (DIN: 00944660), as an Additional Director of the Company, designated as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer, for a period of 5 (Five) years with effect from 08 February 2023.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:26 IST

