Lupin receives USFDA approval for Glycopyrrolate Injection

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Glycopyrrolate injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Cyclophosphamide Capsules
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for osteoarthritis drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug
Unichem Lab rises on receiving USFDA nod for anticonvulsant drug
-
Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, a generic equivalent of Robinul Injection, 0.2 mg/mL of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
The product marks the first approval from Lupin's new injectable facility in Nagpur, India. Lupin's state-of-the-art injectable facility is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment for consistent production of liquid/lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges. Lupin is committed to expanding its portfolio and capabilities to meet the under-served demand for injectable drugs and to continue to serve patients around the world.
Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, 0.2 mg/mL and 0.4 mg/2 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 4 mg/20 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials (RLD Robinul) had estimated annual sales of USD 39 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU