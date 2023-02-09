JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Trent gallops after Q3 PAT rises 20% YoY

Benchmarks trade sideways; Nifty below 17,900
Business Standard

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Glycopyrrolate Injection

Capital Market 

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, a generic equivalent of Robinul Injection, 0.2 mg/mL of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

The product marks the first approval from Lupin's new injectable facility in Nagpur, India. Lupin's state-of-the-art injectable facility is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment for consistent production of liquid/lyophilized vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges. Lupin is committed to expanding its portfolio and capabilities to meet the under-served demand for injectable drugs and to continue to serve patients around the world.

Glycopyrrolate Injection USP, 0.2 mg/mL and 0.4 mg/2 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 4 mg/20 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials (RLD Robinul) had estimated annual sales of USD 39 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU