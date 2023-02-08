Interglobe Aviation allots 72,311 equity shares under ESOS

Interglobe Aviation has allotted 72,311 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, to those grantees who had exercised their options under the InterGlobe Aviation Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme.

The paid up equity share capital has accordingly increased to 385,547,099 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)