Greenpanel Inds rises after MDF units resumes operations following machinery upgrade

Greenpanel Industries gained 1.45% to Rs 514.35 after the company informed about the resumption of manufacturing operations at its MDF plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.
On January 15, the company had informed that the aforementioned MDF plant would remain closed for a period of about 8 days (approximately) w.e.f. 17 January 2022, due to addition of new machinery (mat heating system) to speed up the production process and increase the capacity utilization.
The company had stated that it would incur an estimated expenditure of Rs 8-10 crore for addition of the above machinery and likely to result increase in production capacity of the plant from existing 3,60,000 CBM to revised 4,44,000 CBM (approximately) per annum.
The operations at the Andhra-based plant have been resumed following the installation of mat heating system.
Greenpanel Industries is India's largest manufacturer of wood panels. Its manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality medium density fibreboard (MDF), plywood, veneers, flooring and doors.
