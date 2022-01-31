AGS Transact Tech makes muted debut

Shares of AGS Transact Technologies were currently trading at Rs 173.40 on the BSE, at a discount of 0.91% as compared to the issue price of Rs 175.

The scrip was listed at Rs 176, representing a premium of 0.57% to the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the scrip has hit a high of Rs 181.85 and a low of Rs 168.05. Over 5.09 lakh shares of the company have changed hands in the counter till now.

The initial public offer (IPO) of AGS Transact Technologies received bids for 22,34,74,265 shares as against 2,86,74,696 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data. The issue was subscribed 7.79 times.

The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 25.61 times. The retail investors category was subscribed 3.08 times. The qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 2.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 January 2022 and closed on 21 January 2022. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 166-175.

The IPO comprised of an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 680 crore. Post issue, the promoter shareholding would decline to 66.07% from 98.23%.

The company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares, including to enhance visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers.

Ahead of the IPO, AGS Transact Technologies on 18 January 2022, finalized allocation of 1,16,57,141 equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 175 per share, aggregating to Rs 204 crore.

AGS Transact Technologies is one of the largest integrated omni-channel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients. It provides customized products and services comprising Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

The company is the second largest company in India in terms of (i) revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, and (ii) revenue from cash management and number of ATMs replenished as of 31 March 2021. The company has deployed 221,066 payment terminals and was one of the largest deployers of Point of Sale (POS) terminals at petroleum outlets in India, having rolled out Integrated Payment Solutions (IPS) at more than 16,000 petroleum outlets with 28,986 terminals in India.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 18.11 crore and sales of Rs 753.40 crore in the five months ended 31st August 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)