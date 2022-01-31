Volumes soar at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 January 2022.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.31% to Rs.54.30. Volumes stood at 5.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd saw volume of 8807 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4230 shares. The stock increased 0.79% to Rs.1,095.10. Volumes stood at 1757 shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 6099 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3146 shares. The stock lost 2.68% to Rs.1,557.30. Volumes stood at 1864 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 10.1 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.08% to Rs.119.20. Volumes stood at 9.74 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 12683 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6768 shares. The stock dropped 4.30% to Rs.927.00. Volumes stood at 12024 shares in the last session.

