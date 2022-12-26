Grindwell Norton commissions its state-of-the-art paper maker unit in Bengaluru

Grindwell Norton has commissioned its paper maker manufacturing plant in Bengaluru.

This state-of-the-art plant is equipped with IOT enabled control systems to ensure minimum wastage levels, reduce CO2 emissions, by incorporating Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer and recover heat, improve fuel efficiency, and consistency. As a first, it employs women technicians in the operating team, trained in safety, quality, and operational excellence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)