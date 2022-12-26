Aurionpro Fintech bags multi-year order for its payments platform

-
This new order, with one of the largest payment facilitators in the US offering merchant payment services in the insurance financing segment, will help to expand the existing long-term relationship with this strategic client.
Aurionpro has developed and implemented the Aurionpro Payments Framework, which is a cutting edge, comprehensive payments platform that is already Live for this client.
This new order includes an expansion of the Client platform, AWS infrastructure support and extended services that will facilitate ongoing support, maintenance and enhancements. The order, valued at US $ 18 mn (close to Rs 150 crore), will be spread over three years commencing with the calendar year 2023.
