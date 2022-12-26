JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

DCB Bank gains on value buying; adds over 57% YTD
Business Standard

CAMS launches CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab

Capital Market 

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) announced its collaboration with premier research institute, IIT Madras to launch CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab (CIFIL), to accelerate financial technology related innovations.

The lab is part of the CAMS CSR initiative to focus on ushering innovation & unravelling unique possibilities in the Fintech space and aims to be a world-class hub for research and applied technologies in financial technology space.

The Fintech Innovation Lab at IIT-M will develop research-based decision support systems to financial market players using fintech.

The lab will see development of hi-tech solutions addressing the needs of the BFSI sector and will help develop Innovative Fin Tech models to drive Financial Inclusion. The lab will establish an exclusive R&D Cell to focus upon research leading to patents and developing algorithms for the broader use by capital markets and BFSI sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU