CAMS launches CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab

The lab is part of the CAMS CSR initiative to focus on ushering innovation & unravelling unique possibilities in the Fintech space and aims to be a world-class hub for research and applied technologies in financial technology space.
The Fintech Innovation Lab at IIT-M will develop research-based decision support systems to financial market players using fintech.
The lab will see development of hi-tech solutions addressing the needs of the BFSI sector and will help develop Innovative Fin Tech models to drive Financial Inclusion. The lab will establish an exclusive R&D Cell to focus upon research leading to patents and developing algorithms for the broader use by capital markets and BFSI sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU