CAMS launches CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) announced its collaboration with premier research institute, IIT Madras to launch CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab (CIFIL), to accelerate financial technology related innovations.

The lab is part of the CAMS CSR initiative to focus on ushering innovation & unravelling unique possibilities in the Fintech space and aims to be a world-class hub for research and applied technologies in financial technology space.

The Fintech Innovation Lab at IIT-M will develop research-based decision support systems to financial market players using fintech.

The lab will see development of hi-tech solutions addressing the needs of the BFSI sector and will help develop Innovative Fin Tech models to drive Financial Inclusion. The lab will establish an exclusive R&D Cell to focus upon research leading to patents and developing algorithms for the broader use by capital markets and BFSI sector.

