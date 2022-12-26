Toyam Sports to promote cricket in Tanzania

With its partnership with ICC affiliated Tanzania Cricket Association

Toyam Sports announced that the company, through its soon-to-be subsidiary Pacific Star Sports Services LLC, has entered into an agreement to partner with, ICC affiliated, Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) to promote the sport of cricket, developing the sport and hosting various cricketing events in Tanzania.

