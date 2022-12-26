Power Mech Projects wins orders worth Rs 1034.13 cr

Power Mech Projects has secured service orders/ letter of awards worth Rs 1034.13 crore as under:

1. Service Order for Execution of retrofitting of Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) System from Adani Group for its thermal power plants located at Mahan (Madhya Pradesh),Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) , Raipur (Chhattisgarh) ranging between 600 MW to 685MW - Rs 608 crore

2.

Setting up of Wagon Repair Workshop at Kazipet, Telangana, on EPC mode. This project is awarded to Power Mech- Taikisha JV, a Joint Venture of Power Mech Projects and Taikisha Engineering India (with 65.83 and 34.17 sharing) - Rs 306.60 crore.

Providing Technical Expert, Rotary Technicians & Operation and Maintenance Services for CPP and related utility including Central Control Room for 8 x 34.5 MW' at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Project, Lagos, Nigeria. The contract period of this work is 24 months - Rs 119.53 crore.

