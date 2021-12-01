GRM Overseas acquires 5% stake in Tobox Ventures

GRM Overseas announced the set up of its Food Tech Fund under the aegis of its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft (GFK). The purpose of this fund is to invest in Food Tech companies which strategically fits into GFK's Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) product offerings.

Additionally, the Company has made its maiden investment from this fund and has picked up a 5% stake (pre-money) in Tobox Ventures (GoKhana) on 30 November 2021.

This strategic investment will help GFK to leverage GoKhana's network to introduce its high-quality product basket directly to GoKhana's corporate catering partners and their customers. Furthermore, this partnership will extend new Direct-To-Consumer product offerings from GFK to GoKhana's customers under D2C model.

