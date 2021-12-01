XT Global Infotech update on subsidiary - Xenosoft Technologies

-
ALSO READ
Coromandel International announces new sulphuric acid plant in Visakhapatnam
IFGL Refractories provides update on its greenfield facility at Visakhapatnam
India's Exports Of Software Services Up 4% In FY21
Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port
Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Gangavaram Port
-
XT Global Infotech announced that XTGlobal's wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Xenosoft Technologies (India) has obtained approval from Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department of Commerce (SEZ Section) for Co-developer status for undertaking infrastructural facilities, leasing of office space in office building already constructed with a total area of 3,10,000 sft. and built up area of 1,60,000 Sft situated at Plot No 19, Hill No 3, Madhurawada IT/ITES SEZ, Visakhapatnam for the authorized operations in accordance with the co-developer's agreement entered into with the developer M/s.
APIIC subject to standard terms and conditions as per the SEZ Act. The company is waiting for receipt of formal letter of approval from the Authorities of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone.
Accordingly, Xenosoft Technologies (India) is going to get permission soon to lease out its unutilized office space to some other units for their operations in accordance with the executed co-developer's agreement. This approval will enable Xenosoft to explore options to generate non-operational leasing revenue of up to Rs 3.50 crore per annum for the group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU