GRM Overseas acquires manufacturing facility and land at Gandhidham, Gujarat

has acquired a at Gandhidham, Kutch, for consideration of Rs 12 crore. This acquisition is in line with GRM's strategic plan to expand capacity and develop a warehouse closer to the port to augment exports.

The production capacity of this unit is 800 MT per day.

The company has also purchased an adjoining plot of land for Rs 1.55 crore. The plot area is 16,500 sq. mtr. The company proposes capex of Rs 5 crore to develop a warehouse and additional production capacity

