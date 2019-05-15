GRM Overseas acquires manufacturing facility and land at Gandhidham, Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
CERC approves higher tariff for Adani Power's 2 GW capacities at Mundra plant
CERC nod for higher tariff for Adani Power's Mundra plant a positive measure: Icra
Adani to foray into petrochemicals with Rs 16,000 cr plant in JV with BASF
PSIC not required for metallic scrap import at Mundra Port from safe countries: Commerce Min
Adani Ports delivers 50 US made GE locomotives to Railways
-
GRM Overseas has acquired a manufacturing facility at Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat for consideration of Rs 12 crore. This acquisition is in line with GRM's strategic plan to expand capacity and develop a warehouse closer to the Mundra port to augment exports.
The production capacity of this unit is 800 MT per day.
The company has also purchased an adjoining plot of land for Rs 1.55 crore. The plot area is 16,500 sq. mtr. The company proposes capex of Rs 5 crore to develop a warehouse and additional production capacity
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU