JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of NESCO approves change in directorate
Business Standard

GRM Overseas acquires manufacturing facility and land at Gandhidham, Gujarat

Capital Market 

GRM Overseas has acquired a manufacturing facility at Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat for consideration of Rs 12 crore. This acquisition is in line with GRM's strategic plan to expand capacity and develop a warehouse closer to the Mundra port to augment exports.

The production capacity of this unit is 800 MT per day.

The company has also purchased an adjoining plot of land for Rs 1.55 crore. The plot area is 16,500 sq. mtr. The company proposes capex of Rs 5 crore to develop a warehouse and additional production capacity

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 13:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU