Greenlam Industries acquires Decolan SA

Through its Singapore based subsidiaryGreenlam Industries announced that Greenlam Asia Pacific, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, has on 14 May 2019, acquired 100% shares of from Giovanni Iurza, the sole shareholder, and consequently Decolan SA has become a wholly owned (direct) subsidiary of Greenlam Asia Pacific and a wholly owned (step-down) subsidiary of Greenlam Industries.
