Greenlam Industries acquires Decolan SA

Through its based subsidiary

announced that Greenlam Asia Pacific, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, has on 14 May 2019, acquired 100% shares of from Giovanni Iurza, the sole shareholder, and consequently has become a wholly owned (direct) subsidiary of and a wholly owned (step-down) subsidiary of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)