Anant Raj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

TAKE Solutions initiates liquidation of its step-down subsidiary in Germany
Sales decline 58.59% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net loss of Anant Raj reported to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.59% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.0548.42 -59 OPM %-10.9216.36 -PBDT-3.135.86 PL PBT-7.301.46 PL NP-7.022.38 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 09:59 IST

