Anant Raj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subros reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Confidence Petroleum India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Harrisons Malayalam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sandhar Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Taaza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 58.59% to Rs 20.05 croreNet loss of Anant Raj reported to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.59% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.0548.42 -59 OPM %-10.9216.36 -PBDT-3.135.86 PL PBT-7.301.46 PL NP-7.022.38 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU