Ucal Fuel Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.37% to Rs 79.83 croreNet loss of Ucal Fuel Systems reported to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.37% to Rs 79.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 201.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales79.83201.45 -60 OPM %-5.9616.51 -PBDT-8.9329.04 PL PBT-19.2619.51 PL NP-15.0215.79 PL
