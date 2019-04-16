SpiceJet expands its Bombardier fleet

-
SpiceJet will add five 90-seater Q400 aircraft taking its Bombardier fleet size to 32.
Three of these planes will join SpiceJet's fleet in next 10 days while the remaining two will be inducted by June. The airline had last week announced the induction of 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease.
