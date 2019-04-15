Cyient launches solutions for 5G deployment

has rolled out a portfolio of services and solutions that help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) expedite network rollouts globally.

The services will not only help in defining the migration roadmap towards the NSA standard, but also help in planning smarter and faster rollouts, including site verification and benchmarking in post deployment operations.

For the planning phase, Cyient's LiDAR-enabled surveying services and drone-based mobile 3D survey capabilities help in efficient identification of areas for 5G This is further combined with GIS based coverage analysis to provide more inputs for optimal site planning.

also offers solutions in a portable and cloud-native form along with propagation modeling, single cell function test, multi-cell function test & for verification of availability and performance of the deployed networks.

