Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 52.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.61% to Rs 14.39 croreNet profit of Grob Tea Co rose 52.42% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.3916.28 -12 OPM %29.0519.35 -PBDT3.982.85 40 PBT3.462.27 52 NP3.462.27 52
