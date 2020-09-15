Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 52.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.61% to Rs 14.39 crore

Net profit of Grob Tea Co rose 52.42% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.3916.2829.0519.353.982.853.462.273.462.27

