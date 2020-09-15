Sagar Productions standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Vikas Multicorp standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Viaan Industries standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.35 croreNet profit of Sagar Productions declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.351.35 0 OPM %8.8913.33 -PBDT0.120.18 -33 PBT0.120.18 -33 NP0.120.18 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU