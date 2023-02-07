Grovy India standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 37.01% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of Grovy India declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.01% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

