Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 86.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries declined 86.84% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.2810.242.296.540.270.720.070.530.050.38

