Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 86.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 8.28 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries declined 86.84% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.2810.24 -19 OPM %2.296.54 -PBDT0.270.72 -63 PBT0.070.53 -87 NP0.050.38 -87
