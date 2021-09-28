GSFC spurts after CBIC proposes anti-dumping duty for caprolactam

-
ALSO READ
Fineotex Chemical gains on forming JV with Australia's HealthGuard
Caprolactam Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Caprolactam Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2021 quarter
L&T bags order for critical Titanium Clad Reactors
Board of Hindustan Organic Chemicals approves appointment of nominee director on board of subsidiary
-
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) jumped 4.61% to Rs 129.45 after the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) proposed anti-dumping duty for caprolactam.GSFC had filed an application before the designated authority in accordance with Customs Tariff Act, 1975 for initiation of anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of "caprolactam" originating in or exported from European Union, Korea RP, Russia and Thailand.
The authority, on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by GSFC, initiated the investigation and recommended an anti-dumping duty.
GSFC has two caprolactam plants having rated capacities of 20,000 TPA and 50,000 TPA. The main raw materials are Benzene, Oleum, Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Synthesis Gas, Sulphur Dioxide, Caustic Soda and Sulphuric Acid.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of GSFC rose 349.65% to Rs 136.11 crore on 13.10% rise in net sales to Rs 1850.91 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
GSFC manufactures fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU