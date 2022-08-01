Govt initiatives and reforms in the power sector to enhance ease of doing business and reduce cost: FICCI

FICCI welcomes the recently launched initiatives and reforms in the power sector by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the form of the launch of National Solar Rooftop Portal and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme focusing on the DISCOMs among others. These are steps in the direction towards uninterrupted power supply, which has been a cause of concern off-late.

By augmenting power supplies and revamping the transmission & distribution networks, the Government is not only ensuring enhanced ease of doing business & reduced cost of doing business for the corporates but also improving the living conditions for the citizens. For power sector reforms, India is leading by example not only among the developing nations but is ahead of the developed nations as well, both in terms of the initiatives and the achievements.

"The Indian energy system, especially the power segment continues to witness immense optimism. Launch of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, would not only improve the financial health of DISCOMs but would also support their efforts on modernization and build-up of distribution infrastructure, further improving the power availability for customers. The national solar rooftop is a great initiative towards the augmentation of solar capacity in the country," said Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI.

