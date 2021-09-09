GTPL Hathway divests stake in three subsidiaries

GTPL Hathway has entered into:

(i) Share Transfer Agreement for disposing its entire 74.50% stake i.e. 14,900 Equity Shares of GTPL Ahmedabad Cable Network, Subsidiary Company on 08 September 2021, for which the Company has received consideration of Rs. 1,49,000;

(ii) Share Transfer Agreement for disposing its entire 51% stake i.e. 5,100 Equity Shares of GTPL Sharda Cable Network, Subsidiary Company on 08 September 2021, for which the Company has received consideration of Rs. 51,000; and

(iii)Share Transfer Agreement for disposing its entire 51% stake i.e. 5,100 Equity Shares of GTPL Video Badshah, Subsidiary Company on 08 September 2021, for which the Company has received consideration of Rs. 51,000.

Pursuant to the same, GTPL Ahmedabad, GTPL Sharda and GTPL Video have ceased as subsidiaries of the Company.

