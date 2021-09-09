TCS bags 10-year contract from Transport for London

-
To design, implement and operate a new smart mobility systemTata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system that will reimagine the administration of taxi and private hire vehicles in London.
Over the course of the 10-year contract - which has the opportunity for a five-year extension - TCS will digitally transform taxi and private hire licensing and administration, as well as implement continuous improvements and innovation, responding to evolving industry trends and customer demands.
TCS will design and launch the new system using its DigiGOV framework for rapid digital transformation. The system will include an on-demand data and records management system that will enhance user experience by offering services like licensing payments and refunds to vehicle operators and owners through digital channels. Streamlined workflows link the user-friendly front-end interfaces with back-end activities such as bookings, personal detail processing and vehicle inspections. This digital shift by design, will encourage a self-service approach among licensees. Further, with data hosted on AWS cloud, the new solution will be scalable to accommodate future growth, and resilient so customers don't face outages during operational hours.
The new system will be flexible and extensible to comply with evolving policy requirements and legislation. As part of the change management, TCS will conduct in-depth training as part of the onboarding process.
