Ashoka Buildcon emerges L1 bidder for NHIDCL road project in Assam

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted Bid to National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in respect of the Project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Widening/Improvement to 4 (Four) Lane with Paved Shoulder from KM 113+300 to Km 146+250 (Design Chainage 113+830 to 145+712) of Kwaram Taro Village Dillai Section (Package-6) of NH 29 in the state of Assam on EPC mode'. (Project)

The Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) and the quoted Bid Price of the Project is Rs.282.11 crore.

