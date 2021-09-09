NTPC to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 3000 cr

-
On 13 September 2021NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures of Rs.3,000 crore on 13 September 2021, through private placement at a coupon of 6.69% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 10 years. The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE.
