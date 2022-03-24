G R Infraprojects wins NHAI road project in Madhya Pradesh

-
G R Infraprojects received Letter of Award dated 24 March 2022 from National Highways Authority of India for "4-Laning of Ujjain-Badnawar Section of NH-752D from km 26.900 to km 96.00 (Length-69.1 km) in the State of Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
The company bid project cost is Rs 907 crore.
