GTPL Hathway update on composite scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READ
The Investment Trust of India receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Hathway Cable & Datacom divests 51% stake held in Hathway Palampur
Board of R Systems International considers matters related to scheme of amalgamation
Board of Team Lease Services takes notes of scheme of amalgamation
Hathway Cable tumbles as OFS begins
-
GTPL Hathway announced that the certified copy of the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, (NCLT) along with Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst GTPL Hathway, GTPL Deesha Cable Net, GTPL TV Tiger, GTPL Meghana Distributors, SCOD18 Networking, GTPL Anjali Cable Network, GTPL Video Vision, GTPL Vidarbha Tele Link, GTPL Surat Telelink, GTPL Blue Bell Network, GTPL City Channel and GTPL Shivshakti Network and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme") has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat on 06 April 2021 upon which the Scheme has become effective.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU