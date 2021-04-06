MEP Infrastructure secures work order for tolling operations in Odisha

MEP Infrastructure Developers has received the Work Order dated 05 April 2021 from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and have commenced the tolling operations from 06 April 2021 (8.00 Hrs) for the Project of collection of user fee for SERGARH FEE PLAZA at km 97.960(Old km 182.175) for the section from km 143.635 to km 80.994(Bhadrak to Balasore Section) of NH-5 in the state of Odhisa.

The period of the said Contract is 1 (one) year (from 06.04.2021 (08.00:00 hrs) to 06.04.2022 (07.59:59 hrs).

