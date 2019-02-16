GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 14.14 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.1414.21 0 OPM %3.041.83 -PBDT0.390.23 70 PBT0.240.11 118 NP0.240.11 118
