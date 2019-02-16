JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 14.14 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.1414.21 0 OPM %3.041.83 -PBDT0.390.23 70 PBT0.240.11 118 NP0.240.11 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements