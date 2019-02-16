Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit declines 51.52% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.04% to Rs 57.76 crore

Net profit of Anjani Synthetics declined 51.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.04% to Rs 57.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 77.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales57.7677.05 -25 OPM %5.645.32 -PBDT1.782.48 -28 PBT0.481.50 -68 NP0.320.66 -52

