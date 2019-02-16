Rishi Laser reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.89% to Rs 35.03 croreNet profit of Rishi Laser reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.89% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.0331.59 11 OPM %4.422.82 -PBDT1.220.55 122 PBT0.30-0.41 LP NP0.40-0.56 LP
