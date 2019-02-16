Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %50.0050.00 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
