IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Standard Capital Markets remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %50.0050.00 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:23 IST

