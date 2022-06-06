Power Mech Projects wins orders worth Rs 521.95 cr

Power Mech Projects has bagged orders worth Rs 521.95 crore. These include:

1. Civil. Structural & Architectural Works for Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) System in existing 1x800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Plant, Stage-III, Chennai, Tamil Nadu for BHEL (worth Rs 119 crore).

2. Execution of Complete site services & Erection Works for Coal, Limestone & Gypsum Handling Plant package for THDC Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2x660MW) located at Village of Dushahara Tehsil Khurja, Dist.

Bulandshehar, Uttar Pradesh, receivedfrom Mis. Thyssenkrupp Industries India (worth Rs 57.72 crore).

3. Supply of Structural Steel Fabricated items & Sheeting for Coal, Limestone & Gypsum Handling Plant package for THDC Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2x660MW) located at Village of Dushahara Tehsil Khurja, Dist. Bulandshehar, Uttar Pradesh, India received from Thyssenkrupp Industries India (worth Rs 126.91 crore).

4. Construction of PEB Sheds, structures, buildings, supply, erection & commissioning of machinery & plant in connection with setting up of POH workshop for electric locomotives at Dabhoi, Vadodara, Gujarat, awarded by RVNL for a consortium of PMPL (worth Rs 113.32 crore).

5. ETC of balance erection works of Boiler,TG auxiliaries, Critical piping, LP-MP Piping works at unit #2 of 2x800 MW Godda, TPS, Jharkhand (worth Rs 105 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)