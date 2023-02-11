Inox Wind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 287.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.79% to Rs 226.21 crore

Net Loss of Inox Wind reported to Rs 287.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 62.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.79% to Rs 226.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 152.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.226.21152.03-77.51-21.05-266.81-66.84-293.24-92.69-287.22-62.13

