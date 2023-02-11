Elin Electronics consolidated net profit declines 33.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.77% to Rs 202.25 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics declined 33.77% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 202.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.202.25258.526.536.2310.2413.335.859.664.596.93

