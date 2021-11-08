Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q2 FY22 PAT grows 13% to Rs 75 cr

On a consolidated basis, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals' net profit jumped 12.9% to Rs 74.57 crore on a 29.4% surge in net sales to Rs 825.76 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Separately, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals intimated about its various expansion projects being undertaken which included 1,05,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) Chloromethanes plant, 10,000 TPA Hydrazine Hydrate plant, 33,870 TPA Phosphoric Acid plant, Caustic Soda expansion with 65 MW Coal based Power plant at Dahej Complex and 800 tonnes per day (TPD) Caustic Soda Plant with 130 MW (mega-watt) Coal based Power plant by its subsidiary and joint venture company viz., GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals (GNAL).

"During the post-COVID 19 recovery period, there has been unexpected surge in the prices of construction materials like cement, steel, copper, aluminium etc. There has also been acute shortage of manpower for construction. Together with these uncertainties, disruptions in work due to effect of heavy monsoon at project sites have resulted in slower progress in the completion of the projects further by about two months, which are at advance stage of construction", the company stated in its exchange filing.

Shares of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals rose 0.38% to Rs 776.60 on BSE. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals is a chemical manufacturing company. The company offers caustic soda lye and caustic soda flakes.

