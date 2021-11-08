Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q2 FY22 PAT grows 13% to Rs 75 cr

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Alkalies expects delay of 3 month in completion of its various expansion projects
Thirumalai Chemicals commissions Phthalic Anhydride plant at Dahej
Thirumalai Chemical gains on business expansion plans
GNFC spurts after strong Q4 results
Punjab Alkalies hits the roof after Plutus Wealth purchases stake
-
On a consolidated basis, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals' net profit jumped 12.9% to Rs 74.57 crore on a 29.4% surge in net sales to Rs 825.76 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Separately, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals intimated about its various expansion projects being undertaken which included 1,05,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) Chloromethanes plant, 10,000 TPA Hydrazine Hydrate plant, 33,870 TPA Phosphoric Acid plant, Caustic Soda expansion with 65 MW Coal based Power plant at Dahej Complex and 800 tonnes per day (TPD) Caustic Soda Plant with 130 MW (mega-watt) Coal based Power plant by its subsidiary and joint venture company viz., GACL-NALCO Alkalies & Chemicals (GNAL).
"During the post-COVID 19 recovery period, there has been unexpected surge in the prices of construction materials like cement, steel, copper, aluminium etc. There has also been acute shortage of manpower for construction. Together with these uncertainties, disruptions in work due to effect of heavy monsoon at project sites have resulted in slower progress in the completion of the projects further by about two months, which are at advance stage of construction", the company stated in its exchange filing.
Shares of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals rose 0.38% to Rs 776.60 on BSE. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals is a chemical manufacturing company. The company offers caustic soda lye and caustic soda flakes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU