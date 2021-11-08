Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 17.16 points or 0.97% at 1779.64 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.94%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.47%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.4%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.22%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 0.33%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.23%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.92%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.99%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.59%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 170.05 or 0.28% at 59897.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.5 points or 0.21% at 17878.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 6.93 points or 0.02% at 28894.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.45 points or 0.14% at 9042.95.

On BSE,1419 shares were trading in green, 1418 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

